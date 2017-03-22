March 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 16 percent year on year in week to march 17 versus growth of 12.6 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 22.9 percent y-o-y in week to march 17 versus growth of 14.6 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 344.5 billion rupees to 12.80 trln rupees in week to march 17 Source text: bit.ly/2nmqXBg