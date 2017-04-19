April 19 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 12.8 percent year on year in week to April 14 versus growth of 13.8 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 19.1 percent y-o-y in week to April 14 versus growth of 14.9 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 280.5 billion rupees to 13.90 trln rupees in week to April 14 Source text: (bit.ly/2pg5com)