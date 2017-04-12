April 12 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 13.9 percent year on year in week to April 7 versus growth of 14 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 19.6 percent y-o-y in week to April 7 versus growth of 14.8 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 263.9 billion rupees to 13.62 trln rupees in week to April 7 Source text: bit.ly/2osz93c