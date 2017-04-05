April 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 12.9 percent year on year in week to March 31 versus growth of 13.1 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 19.7 percent y-o-y in week to March 31 versus growth of 14.9 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 221.9 billion rupees to 13.35 trln rupees in week to March 31 Source text: bit.ly/2nJO5Hk