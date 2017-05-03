May 3 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 16.7 percent y-o-y in week to April 28 versus growth 15.1 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 145.6 billion rupees to 14.32 trln rupees in week to April 28 Source text - (bit.ly/2qy98OX)