June 28 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 7.1 percent year on year in week to June 23 versus growth of 14.3 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 11.6 percent y-o-y in week to June 23 versus growth of 15.7 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 38.3 billion rupees to 15.33 trln rupees in week to June 23

Source text - bit.ly/2sQSQUE