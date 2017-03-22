US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.8602 percent versus 5.9428 percent last week
* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.56 rupees
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.0535 percent versus 6.1386 percent two weeks ago
* RBI says India sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 97.07 rupees Source texts: (bit.ly/2nR2WjG) (bit.ly/2nQSbxW)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)