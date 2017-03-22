March 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.8602 percent versus 5.9428 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.56 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.0535 percent versus 6.1386 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 97.07 rupees Source texts: (bit.ly/2nR2WjG) (bit.ly/2nQSbxW)