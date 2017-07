July 26 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* Rbi says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.2452 percent versus 6.3305 percent two weeks ago

* Rbi says India sells 70 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.98 rupees

* Rbi says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1495 percent versus 6.1081 percent last week

* Rbi says India sells 100 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.49 rupees

