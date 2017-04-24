US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 24 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 323-day t-bills under MSS at 6.4252 percent
* RBI says India sells 250 billion rupees of 323-day t- bills under mss at 94.62 rupees cut-off price Source text: bit.ly/2oB8MWw
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)