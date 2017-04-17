US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 329-day t- bills under mss at 6.3825 percent
* RBI says India sells 250 billion rupees of 329-day t bills under MSS at 94.56 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2oEVWsM)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)