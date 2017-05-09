May 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2322 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.4800 percent versus 6.4459 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.93 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pqqQ4V)(bit.ly/2pq8fGs)