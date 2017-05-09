BRIEF-Titagarh Wagons says Singapore unit acquires shares held by Adler Plastic Spa
* Unit Titagarh Singapore Pte Ltd has acquired shares held by Adler Plastic Spa, Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2322 percent last week
* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.4800 percent versus 6.4459 percent two weeks ago
* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.93 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pqqQ4V)(bit.ly/2pq8fGs)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------