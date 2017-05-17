GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* Rbi says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.4373 percent versus 6.3946 percent two week ago
* Rbi says india sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.89 rupees
* Rbi says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week
* Rbi says india sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pJnP4N) (bit.ly/2pJlnv3)
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up