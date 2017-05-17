May 17 Reserve Bank of India:

* Rbi says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.4373 percent versus 6.3946 percent two week ago

* Rbi says india sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.89 rupees

* Rbi says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week

* Rbi says india sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pJnP4N) (bit.ly/2pJlnv3)