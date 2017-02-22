BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.2665 percent versus 6.2239 percent two weeks ago
* RBI says India sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.97 rupees
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1495 percent versus 6.1908 percent last week
* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.49 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2ltT3re) (bit.ly/2lu0tLo)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago