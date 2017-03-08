US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.9428 percent versus 6.0668 percent last week
* RBI says india sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.54 rupees
* RBI says india sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 97.03 rupees
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.1386 percent versus 6.2665 percent two weeks ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lWBrDb)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)