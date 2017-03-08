March 8 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.9428 percent versus 6.0668 percent last week

* RBI says india sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.54 rupees

* RBI says india sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 97.03 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.1386 percent versus 6.2665 percent two weeks ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lWBrDb)