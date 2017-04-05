April 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.1812 percent versus 6.0535 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 97.01 rupees

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.8602 percent versus 5.8189 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.56 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2nIYNOi)(bit.ly/2o1RsvC)