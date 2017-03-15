March 15 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.9428 percent versus 5.9428 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.54 rupees

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.1853 percent versus 6.2645 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.19 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2nDM92M bit.ly/2nDTajM