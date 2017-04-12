April 12 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2192 percent versus 6.1401 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says india sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.16 rupees

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.9841 percent versus 5.8602 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.53 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2ooclzR) (bit.ly/2nDnFuG)