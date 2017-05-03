May 3 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2322 percent versus 6.1908 percent last week

* RBI says india sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.47 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.3946 percent versus 6.3092 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says india sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.91 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2p7i2C1) (bit.ly/2pGKttk)