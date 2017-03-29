March 29 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.8189 percent versus 5.8602 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.57 rupees

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.1401 percent versus 6.1853 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says india sells 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.23 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2nhYCct) (bit.ly/2ni0QIT)