April 19 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1081 percent versus 5.9841 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.50 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.3092 percent versus 6.1812 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.95 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2ombejb) (bit.ly/2omqblv)