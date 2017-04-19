US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 19 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1081 percent versus 5.9841 percent last week
* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.50 rupees
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.3092 percent versus 6.1812 percent two weeks ago
* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.95 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2ombejb) (bit.ly/2omqblv)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)