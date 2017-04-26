April 26 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 6.1081 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.48 rupees

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.4459 percent versus 6.2192 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.96 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2q4pFd1) (bit.ly/2q44GXY)