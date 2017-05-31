BRIEF-BFL Developers gets members' nod to issue 5.1 mln shares on preferential basis
* Gets members' nod to increase authorized share capital from INR 55 million to INR 120 million
May 31 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.3149 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week
* RBI says india sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.45 rupees
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.3946 percent versus 6.4373 percent two weeks ago
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.3946 percent versus 6.4373 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says india sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.91 rupees
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT)