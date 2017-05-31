May 31 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.3149 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week

* RBI says india sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.45 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.3946 percent versus 6.4373 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says india sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.91 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2scXEBc) (bit.ly/2rDuRbS)