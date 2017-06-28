June 28 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.3305 percent versus 6.3305 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.94 rupees

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2sZLRXD)(bit.ly/2sZPTiN)