BRIEF-RBI says foreign stake in AU Small Finance Bank is below threshold caution limit
* RBI - aggregate foreign share holding including but not limited to FPIs, NRIs in AU Small Finance Bank has gone below threshold caution limit
June 28 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.3305 percent versus 6.3305 percent two weeks ago
* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.94 rupees
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week
* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2sZLRXD)(bit.ly/2sZPTiN)
* RBI - aggregate foreign share holding including but not limited to FPIs, NRIs in AU Small Finance Bank has gone below threshold caution limit
* Executed loan documents worth INR 50 million with SIDBI for setting up warehouse facility at Bangalore