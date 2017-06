May 31 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 1.63 percent on 30 bids at 91-day tbill auction

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.3149 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.45 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.3946 percent versus 6.4373 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.91 rupees

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 75.63 percent on 9 bids at 182-day tbill auction Source text: (bit.ly/2sm6Cv4) (bit.ly/2smfhh8)