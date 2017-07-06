BRIEF-India cenbank sells 100 bln rupees of bonds under OMO

July 6 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2023 bond at 104.53 rupees, sells 37.90 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank did not sell 2019 bond under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2025 bond at 104.73 rupees, sells 35.60 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2021 bond at 107.72 rupees, sells 11.70 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 115.30 rupees, sells 14.80 billion rupees under OMO

* India Cenbank sells 100 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 100 bln rupees notified

* India cenbank sets 6.7045 pct cutoff yield on 8.79 pct 2021 bond sale under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 6.7982 pct cutoff yield on 7.68 pct 2023 bond sale under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 6.9292 pct cutoff yield on 7.72 pct 2025 bond sale under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.1735 pct cutoff yield on 8.97 pct 2030 bond sale under open market operation Source text - (bit.ly/2tUBoQM)