April 13 Reserve Bank Of India:

* RBI: Cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 100.27 rupees, yield at 6.7791 percent; fully sold

* RBI: Cut-off price for 7.73 percent 2034 bond at 103.20 rupees, yield at 7.4009 percent; fully sold

* RBI: Cut-off price for 7.06 percent 2046 bond at 95.99 rupees, yield at 7.3959 percent; fully sold

* RBI: Cut-off price for 6.97 percent 2026 bond at 101.10 rupees, yield at 6.8080 percent

* RBI: Devolves 32.16 billion rupees at 6.97 percent 2026 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/2oBZIDk