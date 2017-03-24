March 24 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.00 percent at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.98 percent at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 500.14 billion rupees at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 647.47 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 49.34 percent at cut-off rate at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2nYCXHg