March 29 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.09 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.01 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 900.04 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 1,392.82 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 52.84 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2oahkai)