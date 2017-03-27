March 27 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.10 percent at 2 day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.07 percent at 2 day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 400.07 billion rupees at 2 day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 517.83 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 79.37 percent at cut-off rate at 2 day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2nYD092