a day ago
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.10 pct cut-off rate at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction
#Company News
July 4, 2017 / 11:29 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.10 pct cut-off rate at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.10 percent at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.09 percent at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 399.27 billion rupees at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 250.07 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 51.56 percent at cut-off rate at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2ul7Ad6)

