US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.12 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.11 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 500.10 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 975.72 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 29.97 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2nhVlg0
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)