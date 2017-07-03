BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.13 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read
July 3 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.13 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.11 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 200.04 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 511.58 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 92.61 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2syaygZ