BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.20 pct cut-off rate at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.20 percent at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.20 percent at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 100.04 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 326.20 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 78.35 percent at cut-off rate at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2hiWRgF