BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.21 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.21 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.20 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.00 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 189.70 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 60.00 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

