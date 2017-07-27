FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.22 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
July 27, 2017 / 5:41 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.22 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.22 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.07 billion rupees at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 444.60 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 53.49 percent at cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2ePfQic

