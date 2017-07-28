FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.22 pct cut-off rate at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction
July 28, 2017 / 5:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.22 pct cut-off rate at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.21 percent at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.22 percent at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 200.09 billion rupees at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 644.30 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 23.45 percent at cut-off rate at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - bit.ly/2uD8NOS

