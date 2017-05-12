May 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at
7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.21 percent at
7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 100.05 billion rupees at 7-day
variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 142.10
billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 77.03 percent at
cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source text: (bit.ly/2qbVUHF)