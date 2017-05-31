BRIEF-BFL Developers gets members' nod to issue 5.1 mln shares on preferential basis
* Gets members' nod to increase authorized share capital from INR 55 million to INR 120 million
May 31 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 100.06 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 269.15 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 20.85 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2sltJGa)
* Gets members' nod to increase authorized share capital from INR 55 million to INR 120 million
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYWBbB Further company coverage: