BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 20 bln rupees
June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
June 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 100.05 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 141.50 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 20.92 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source text - bit.ly/2rlRqSD
June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
Jun 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE027E14BN1 L AND T FIN 348D 27-Jun-17 99.9288 6.5016 1 450 99.9288