FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Factory activity shrinks most in nine years on GST confusion
Economy
Factory activity shrinks most in nine years on GST confusion
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Technology
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Highest HIV infection growth rate in Asia-Pacific in Philippines
Asia
Highest HIV infection growth rate in Asia-Pacific in Philippines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 31, 2017 / 7:34 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 100.02 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 246.10 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 60.33 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2val9zn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.