BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

July 31 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 100.02 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 246.10 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 60.33 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2val9zn