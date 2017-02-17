BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh exec says final investment decision for Rovuma project will be taken by mid 2018/19
* All approvals except marine approval has been given by Mozambique government for project in Rovuma basin in the country
Feb 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* allots 482.47 billion rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 482.47 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kPZcgr) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says approved buyback of 3.5 million equity shares of co for an aggregate amount of inr 208.8 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rwW00c) Further company coverage: