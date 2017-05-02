US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
May 2 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 152.25 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 152.25 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2p0rd64)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates with more losses for pound)