China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 4 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 291.66 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 291.66 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2qHHMVW)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------