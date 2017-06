India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.18 pct

Jun 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.18 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.21/6.26 6.24 2 MONTHS 6.20/6.24 6.22 3 MONTHS 6.17/6.20 6.19 6 MONTHS 6.15/6.18 6.17 9 MONTHS 6.16/6.19 6.18 1 YEAR 6.20/6.22 6.21 2 YEARS 6.10/6.12 6.11 3 YEARS 6.13/6.15 6.14 4 YEARS 6.18/6