BRIEF-RBI says interest rate on FRB 2020 for HY June 21 to Dec 20 is 6.39 pct p.a
* RBI announces rate of interest on floating rate bonds, 2020
May 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 100.04 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 102.50 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 97.18 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says approved proposal for acquisition of 100% equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited (LGM)