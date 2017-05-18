BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 400.10 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 546.30 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 39.68 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2pO67NL)
* India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)