GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Feb 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 107.00 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 107.00 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kIxX7j
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: