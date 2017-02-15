CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 74.50 billion rupees at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 74.50 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kIJ28z
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch