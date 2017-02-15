BUZZ-Coal India hits over 3-year low on Q4 profit miss
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
Feb 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 489.53 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 489.53 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kJqYuT
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh, May 30 Bangladesh has evacuated at least 350,000 people as a cyclone lashed coastal areas on Tuesday, officials said, causing havoc in refugee camps set up for Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar.