BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh exec says final investment decision for Rovuma project will be taken by mid 2018/19
* All approvals except marine approval has been given by Mozambique government for project in Rovuma basin in the country
Feb 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 169.00 billion rupees at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 169.00 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kQ34OA
* Says approved buyback of 3.5 million equity shares of co for an aggregate amount of inr 208.8 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rwW00c) Further company coverage: